Substratum One Day Volume Hits $4.11 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Substratum has a market cap of $171,535.06 and $4.11 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015573 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,143.00 or 1.00030932 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036274 USD and is up 46.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

