Substratum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.02 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $171,470.09 and approximately $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00025714 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015520 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,768.89 or 1.00031883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024816 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

