Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Shares Up 2.3%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €46.60 ($50.11) and last traded at €46.58 ($50.09). 39,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.52 ($48.95).

SAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.20 ($51.83) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 379.93, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

