StockNews.com Upgrades Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $0.58 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 2,371.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after buying an additional 208,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

