StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance
NYSE:SNMP opened at $0.07 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.61.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
