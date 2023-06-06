StockNews.com Downgrades Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Buy

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Travelzoo stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $154.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 220.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $52,064.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,526,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,101,889.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,494 shares of company stock worth $1,902,045. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

