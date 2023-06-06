StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.05.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
Further Reading
