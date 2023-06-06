StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

THM opened at $0.47 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.00 million, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Featured Stories

