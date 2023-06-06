StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of CORR stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

