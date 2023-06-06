Steward Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,523. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

