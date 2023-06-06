Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for 0.6% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of PDEC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 109,325 shares. The stock has a market cap of $750.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

