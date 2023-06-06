Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $37,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,799,000 after acquiring an additional 104,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,590,000 after buying an additional 161,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.69. The company had a trading volume of 408,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.23 and a 200 day moving average of $216.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.68 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.