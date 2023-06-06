Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $120,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $421.94. The stock had a trading volume of 243,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.91 and its 200-day moving average is $360.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $426.50.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

