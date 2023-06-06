Steward Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises 1.3% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 410,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 704,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 273,721 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 666,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $11,912,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS PAUG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,448 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.