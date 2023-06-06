Steward Financial Group LLC Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 6.1% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $44.99. 177,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.