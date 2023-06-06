Steward Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,277,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,605,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $164.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

