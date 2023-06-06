Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $12.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. Stem has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. Stem’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Stem announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,132 shares of company stock valued at $297,875 in the last three months. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stem during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stem by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stem by 67.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 210.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 198,231 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

