STASIS EURO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.92 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $132.44 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00004160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

