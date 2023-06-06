Starname (IOV) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $452,660.50

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $452,660.50 and $1.09 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official website is starname.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Buying and Selling Starname

