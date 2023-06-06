Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 185,494 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Starbucks worth $93,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,645. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

