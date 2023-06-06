SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ)

SSI Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 95,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,870,000 after buying an additional 322,843 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0 %

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,747. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7656 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

