SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

SSI Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 1.22% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. 79,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,885. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.