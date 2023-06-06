SSI Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dover by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,597,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dover by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dover by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 263,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $138.69. The company had a trading volume of 524,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.85 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.