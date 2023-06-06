SSI Investment Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of NICE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in NICE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NICE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

NICE Trading Up 0.1 %

NICE Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.84. The stock had a trading volume of 190,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11.

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.