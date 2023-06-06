Square Token Price Hits $1.91 on Top Exchanges (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. Square Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $280,614.93 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Square Token has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00007387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 1.95873133 USD and is down -6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $84,363.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

