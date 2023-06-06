Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Up 8.6%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $47.58. 223,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 793,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,192.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $249,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,584,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,824 shares of company stock worth $4,369,946. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

