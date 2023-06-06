SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Holdings Decreased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after acquiring an additional 340,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,571,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,947,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 93,229 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,175. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

