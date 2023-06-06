SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Rinkey Investments’ 3rd Largest Position

Rinkey Investments grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 13.6% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rinkey Investments owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $22,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,094,000 after buying an additional 702,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,592,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,899,000 after buying an additional 243,135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 1,284,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

