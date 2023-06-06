SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) Insider Sells £3,400 in Stock

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Mather sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £3,400 ($4,226.75).

Nicholas Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Nicholas Mather sold 560,000 shares of SolGold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £89,600 ($111,387.37).

SOLG stock traded up GBX 0.58 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 16.80 ($0.21). The stock had a trading volume of 5,520,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,974. The company has a market capitalization of £504.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1,680.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71. SolGold Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 36.05 ($0.45).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.81) price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Monday, March 20th.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

