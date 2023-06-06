SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) vs. Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Head-To-Head Contrast

SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) and Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SMX (Security Matters) Public and Enerpac Tool Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerpac Tool Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.08%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

73.1% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMX (Security Matters) Public and Enerpac Tool Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -6.27% Enerpac Tool Group 4.23% 20.08% 8.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMX (Security Matters) Public and Enerpac Tool Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$6.18 million N/A N/A Enerpac Tool Group $571.22 million 2.63 $15.69 million $0.43 61.19

Enerpac Tool Group has higher revenue and earnings than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats SMX (Security Matters) Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets. The Other operating segment designs and manufactures high performance synthetic ropes and biomedical assemblies. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

