SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.14.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Insider Activity

In other SmartFinancial news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll purchased 1,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SmartFinancial news, Director David Austin Ogle purchased 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,856.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,079 shares of company stock valued at $220,214 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $19,986,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

