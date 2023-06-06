Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at CIBC

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.83.

Shares of CVE SKE traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$90,877.90.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

