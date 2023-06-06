SingularityNET (AGIX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $51.23 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 6th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $322.58 million and approximately $51.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000107 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015611 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,204.81 or 1.00006828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002444 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,821 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,219,881,820.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.26204731 USD and is down -6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $63,222,043.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

