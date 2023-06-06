SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.96. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 181 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.