SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.96. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 181 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
