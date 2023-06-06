Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 103.75 ($1.29).

NewRiver REIT Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NRR traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 86.80 ($1.08). 379,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,531. The company has a market capitalization of £269.46 million, a PE ratio of 961.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.01. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 66.70 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.80 ($1.25).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

