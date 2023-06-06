SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.43

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 1933363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at $11,479,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,069 shares of company stock worth $8,158,609. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.