SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Downgraded by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital downgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

SentinelOne Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:S opened at $12.77 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 604,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,682,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,069 shares of company stock worth $8,158,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

