Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.18

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 183 ($2.27) to GBX 205 ($2.55) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Senior Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.59.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

