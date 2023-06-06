Semtech (SMTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) is set to post its 4/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semtech Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. Semtech has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $65.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semtech Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

