Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,183,965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 233% from the previous session’s volume of 355,786 shares.The stock last traded at $7.57 and had previously closed at $7.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $110,105.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,083,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,139,143.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Semrush news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $110,105.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,083,331 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,143.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,644,575 shares of company stock worth $13,831,078. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Semrush by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Semrush by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Semrush by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semrush by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Semrush by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semrush

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.