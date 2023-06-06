SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

LEDS stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Featured Articles

