Seeyond Has $2.06 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $138.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.05 and its 200-day moving average is $136.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

