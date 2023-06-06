Seeyond Has $1.28 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,164,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,164,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,133,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,334 shares of company stock valued at $69,468,814. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

CDNS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.98. 99,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,552. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $239.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

