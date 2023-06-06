Seeyond Grows Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 593.5% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 20,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54,856.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 26,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 586,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 357,361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,416,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 199,400 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. 129,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,488. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

