Seeyond Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,362 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.62. 61,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.88.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.