Seeyond Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,191 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 292,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

