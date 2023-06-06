Seeyond Buys 6,326 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.09. The stock had a trading volume of 152,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,558. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,711,159 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

