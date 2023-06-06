Seeyond Acquires 262 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Seeyond grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in ResMed by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.30. 36,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,998. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.49 and its 200-day moving average is $220.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $247.65.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $101,411,453. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,451 shares of company stock worth $6,818,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

