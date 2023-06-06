Secret Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $1,518.18 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00126612 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00054816 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00038759 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00022803 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00412826 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $512.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.