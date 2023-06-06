Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.16. 49,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.17. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. Seagen’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,924 shares of company stock worth $30,559,184. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.